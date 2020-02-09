Regalcoin (REC) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Regalcoin has a market cap of $45,318.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000320 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

