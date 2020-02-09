Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.11.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $40,251,748. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 690.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

