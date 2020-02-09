Relex Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Relex has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Relex token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Relex has a market capitalization of $138,543.00 and $253.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,450,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

