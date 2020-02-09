Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $116.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

