Ren Price Up 28% This Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges including UEX, OKEx, DDEX and Huobi Global. Ren has a total market cap of $48.43 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,403,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, UEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

