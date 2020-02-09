Rentberry Market Capitalization Achieves $93,011.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $93,011.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.03330785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00228597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

