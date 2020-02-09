Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Repligen accounts for 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Repligen worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Repligen by 542.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.33. 566,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.