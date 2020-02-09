Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,325 shares of company stock worth $4,989,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 153,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $10,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

