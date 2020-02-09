Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIC. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 655,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,859. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,936. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 169,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 937,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.