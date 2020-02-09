Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

REVG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,626. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.95.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

