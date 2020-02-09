Reviewing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Gravity alerts:

This table compares Gravity and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $257.69 million 0.88 $28.30 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.11 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Risk and Volatility

Gravity has a beta of -1.76, meaning that its stock price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gravity and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 13.57% 55.88% 30.20% SPAR Group 1.01% 13.05% 4.48%

Summary

Gravity beats SPAR Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The company also provides massively multiplayer online role playing games. In addition, it provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. Further, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Additionally, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.