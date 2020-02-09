Reviewing Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.56 $18.72 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $215.10 million 9.23 -$219.67 million ($0.22) -7.73

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis -124.57% -2.97% -2.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Happiness Biotech Group and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Cannabis 4 8 5 0 2.06

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 189.16%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

