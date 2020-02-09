Reviewing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jiayin Group and 360 Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.06%. 360 Finance has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.80%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than 360 Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A 360 Finance 31.86% 47.94% 20.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and 360 Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million 0.39 $88.98 million $0.44 6.89 360 Finance $646.79 million 1.96 $173.56 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

360 Finance beats Jiayin Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

