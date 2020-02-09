RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 615,361 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.74% of RingCentral worth $300,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in RingCentral by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 1,083.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after buying an additional 85,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

RNG traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,031. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -506.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $211.77.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $443,137.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,481,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

