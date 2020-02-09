Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 1,303,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,015. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.