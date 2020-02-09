Rivetz (RVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $627.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Rivetz has a market cap of $318,844.00 and approximately $627.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rivetz has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.