RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 407.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

