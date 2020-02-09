RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $160.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.53 million and the lowest is $159.80 million. RMR Group reported sales of $130.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $626.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $650.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $632.92 million, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $664.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. RMR Group has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $77.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

