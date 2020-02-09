Rocket Pool (RPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $128.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $128.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

