Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) & electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Critical Review

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 electroCore 0 3 2 0 2.40

Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 326.18%. electroCore has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 601.75%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Rockwell Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and electroCore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $63.39 million 2.21 -$32.13 million ($0.47) -4.66 electroCore $990,000.00 33.98 -$55.82 million ($1.19) -0.96

Rockwell Medical has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than electroCore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -57.77% -139.38% -68.00% electroCore N/A -107.52% -90.16%

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats electroCore on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. It is also developing an intravenous formulation of Triferic for use by hemodialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, RenalPure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.