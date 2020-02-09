Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Friday.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.20. 3,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.