Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. 2,708,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,349,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

