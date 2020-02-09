Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on K. Barclays downgraded shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.17. 4,297,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,351,000 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 925,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

