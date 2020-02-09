Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.25, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

