Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.14.

NYSE SHOP traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.69. 1,185,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.62. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

