Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

SPOT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.55. 2,110,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,306. Spotify has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,047,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spotify by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

