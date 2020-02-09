Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83, a PEG ratio of 33.22 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,770,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,178,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.