Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 1,809,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

