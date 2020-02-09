Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of Zayo Group stock remained flat at $$34.91 on Friday. 2,834,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,248. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Zayo Group has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

