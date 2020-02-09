RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPT. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 581,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

