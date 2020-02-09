RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPT. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 581,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply