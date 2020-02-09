Rubies Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Rubies has a total market cap of $58,166.00 and $274.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009007 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.