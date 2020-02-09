Ruff Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $1.96 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.