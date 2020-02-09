Rupaya Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $24,698.00 and $7.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.66 or 2.12355071 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,390,264 coins and its circulating supply is 61,204,300 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

