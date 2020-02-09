Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 39,650 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of FLIR Systems worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FLIR Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

