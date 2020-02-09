Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 413,664 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,066,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 94,484 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 224,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 84,194 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE MFA opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

