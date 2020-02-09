Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of HUYA worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of HUYA opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

