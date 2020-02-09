Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.15% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 68.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $3,398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 250.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $222,512.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,073.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,343,135.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,536. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRHC opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

