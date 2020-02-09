Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,078,622 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.27% of Newpark Resources worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $195,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 76.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 146,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 143,906 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NR opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a PE ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.55. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.