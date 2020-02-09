Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 154,835 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.15% of Napco Security Technologies worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,907,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,928,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $427.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.