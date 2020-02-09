Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 24,007 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of HollyFrontier worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

