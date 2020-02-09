Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 26,945 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816 shares of company stock worth $34,559. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

