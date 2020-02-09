Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 34,274 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Garmin worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 53,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

