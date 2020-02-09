Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 811,139 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 5.09% of TETRA Technologies worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $98,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 972,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 362,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTI. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

