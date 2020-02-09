Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Microsoft worth $1,430,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63. The company has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

