Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $769,471.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $8,526,990 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $171.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

