Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.17. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.