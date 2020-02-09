Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Brink’s worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 883,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brink’s by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

