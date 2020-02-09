Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

