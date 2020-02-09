Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Colfax worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 62.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

