Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Avangrid worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avangrid by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

